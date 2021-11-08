No one expected Morgan Jones to go to college. She was born into a desperately poor family from a small town in rural Ohio.
“I realized I had no idea what I was doing,” Jones said about her first week of school. “I had no guidance on how to get organized, how to stay on track or the best ways to make friends — none of that.”
Jones was one of the few graduates from her high school to go to college and now studies here at WVU, which is home to over 4,000 first-generation college students.
A first-generation student is defined as any student whose parent does not have a four-year degree.
In the last two decades, roughly 56% of all students enrolled in postsecondary education in the U.S. were the first to get a bachelor's degree, according to a Department of Education analysis.
Statistically, first-generation students are less likely to be prepared for school.
Applying for federal aid, scholarships and loans are also things that these students may struggle with. This can be due to a lack of instruction from parents or high school counselors.
Another setback for many first-generation students is the fact that it can be hard for their families to offer support and advice for life in college. It can be difficult for these students to navigate a new level of academic courses, campus involvement, relationships and responsibilities.
“You have nobody in your personal life that can inform you on how to balance and schedule and structure your life around school — and still having a life,” said Patrick Slate, another first-generation student at WVU.
“At first, I felt really out of place. Like, I didn’t fit in with any of these people, I don’t deserve to be here.”
Slate is not alone.
First-generation students are likely to experience a feeling called imposter syndrome.
“Imposter syndrome is very real and very common,” said Michelle Paden, coordinator of FirstGen Initiatives at WVU. “It’s feeling like you don’t belong, that somebody is going to call you out and that you don’t know what to ask or how to ask it.”
Jones, like many first-generation students, said she felt like she didn’t fit in.
“I always felt like everyone thought that I was different,” Jones said. “I just kept waiting to be made fun of or laughed at. It definitely doesn’t help that my roommate walks around with designer bags and clothes.”
FirstGen Initiatives is one of the resources for first-generation students at WVU. They strive to create programs to give these students the knowledge and assistance they need to succeed.
FirstGen hosts campus-wide events and offer mentors, tutors and other resources to students.
“It’s all about connecting students,” Paden said.
Paden herself was a first-generation student and says that it is a very large part of why she got involved in her field.
“I’m doing exactly what I wanted to do,” Paden said. “We’ve slowly been rolling out some stuff over the years, but now officially, I’m in this role and getting to focus on the first-generation, which is great.”
While it can be common for first-generation students to come from low-income families like Jones, Paden pointed out that this is not always the case. She said there is a wide variety of backgrounds that these students come from.
Luckily for Jones, her bout with imposter syndrome didn’t last long. She said she found friends that she will have for the rest of her life.
“My roommate and I are best friends,” Jones said. “She doesn’t care about my background. And neither does anybody else. I was definitely overthinking for a while.”
“Being first-generation really isn’t that different. Nobody knows what they are doing their first year. So, advice for other first-generation students would be to find your people and know that you can count on them for anything.”
Slate’s advice to other first-generation students is to try and stay calm. “Don’t let your nerves get the best of you,” he said. “Coming to college can be a scary thing, but just find friends and try to have people who can help you through things.”
Paden’s advice to first-generation students is similar — get connected.
“Whether it’s joining a club, whether it’s joining undergraduate research, anything -- make those connections,” she said.
Paden said that students can reach out to FirstGen with any questions or ideas for events on campus.
Monday is National First-Generation College Student Day. FirstGen will be hosting a game night for students in the Vandalia Lounge of the Mountainlair from 6-8 p.m. and Bingo in the Greenbrier Room.