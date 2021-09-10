The pandemic has had a major impact on the mental health of students. September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and WVU has several services and resources for students in need of support or help.
The Carruth Center
The Carruth Center, located at 390 Birch Street on Evansdale Campus, is WVU’s primary mental health headquarters and offers a multitude of services, counseling being the most prevalent. Carruth provides appointment-based group, individual, couples, short-term and drug and alcohol counseling. The center also provides an urgent crisis clinic for students with emergency needs.
A newer program titled “Let’s Chat” also began this semester, which delivers virtual and face-to-face counseling from Carruth Center counselors without needing an appointment. Though not it isn’t formal, it broadens the services available to students at WVU.
The Carruth Center also has outreach and referral programs for students with needs that cannot be met through their services. To set up an appointment, call 304-293-4431.
In addition, the University recently partnered with Talkspace, a virtual counseling service, to become more equipped to handle the increasing need for mental health care. The service allows WVU students to connect with a Talkspace expert anywhere in the United States.
Students can access the service on the WVU Talkspace webpage.
Student Organizations and Nonprofits
WVU has a chapter of Active Minds, which is a student nonprofit organization that aims to normalize the discussion of mental health.
The club holds events and provides support for students on and off campus. Members engage with students and the community through fundraisers and service to achieve this goal.
WVU Collegiate Recovery is another resource for students located at 628 Price Street. They create opportunities for students wanting to start recovery and supportive environments for students in recovery.
WELLWVU and Campus Recreation
WellWVU is a program on campus that promotes student wellbeing, self-care and prevention. By hosting wellness events and supporting mental health research, WellWVU furthers student wellness and care on campus.
Campus Recreation also hosts programs and events to encourage self-care and wellness. On their website, students can explore different exercises and mindfulness activities and events.
If you or someone you know could be at risk for suicide, please call the suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
WVU has crisis text lines as well for immediate help. For this 24/7 service, text WVU to 741741.