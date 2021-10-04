With midterms coming around the corner, it’s important for students to know where they can go if they need help in their classes. WVU offers a variety of tutoring options for students.
National Tutor Week takes place from October 4th through October 8th. WVU recognizes all tutors during National Tutor Week and hosts tutor retreats, tutor celebration centers, and thank-a-tutor note cards.
The Eberly Writing Studio
The Eberly Writing Studio is open to all WVU students. The studio helps across campus with a variety of disciplines and over 100 courses. There are tutors available for a variety of majors.
The studio can help students with job application materials, thesis papers, scholarship applications, presentations, citations, and even publications.
Students can make 30-minute appointments and 60-minute appointments to meet with a trained individual. The studio is open Monday through Thursday from 10a.m.-7p.m., and Fridays from 10a.m.-3p.m.
The Math Learning Center
The Math Learning Center is open to undergraduate and graduate students, but only offers courses up to Math 261. The center is located in 301 Armstrong Hall.
The center is open Monday through Friday for in-person sessions, but Zoom options are also available. Check out The Math Learning Centers subpage to find out more about availability with course-specific tutoring.
The Academic Resource Center
The Academic Resource Center has locations on the downtown campus and the Evansdale campus. The centers offer drop-in, appointment-based and Zoom tutoring.
The centers offer a variety of different courses in STEM subjects for drop-in tutoring, as well as major-specific tutoring.
Both centers are open from 6p.m.-8:30p.m. Monday through Thursday. Follow along with the Academic Resource Centers schedule to find out which classes are available each day.
The WLLL Language Support Center
The WLLL Language Support Center is new to campus. The Language Support Center is located in Hodges Hall and offers both in-person and online tutoring sessions.
Students can make an appointment or drop by during open hours. The center is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11a.m.-3p.m.
Tutoring sessions are 30 minutes each and offer course levels 101 through 204. They offer eight different languages but are in the process of hiring for German and Italian at this time.
Arabic and Chinese language studies are the only two languages that are appointment-only, as they are handled with a different scheduling system.
The WLLL Language Support Center can assist students with homework and any extra practice needed. The staff encourages students to take every opportunity to get help with their language skills.
The testWELL Learning Center
The testWELL Learning Center is open to all undergraduate students and is a multi-subject tutoring center with walk-in hours and Zoom hours. The center offers a variety of courses.
The center is open in three different locations around campus and is open Monday through Thursday from 7-10 p.m. See the center’s website for more information.
Other tutoring options on campus include the Business Communication Center, Engineering Learning Center, the Academic Engagement and Success Center, Stats Tutoring, Mindfit, SSS-Trio, Davis-Michael Scholars, Mountaineer Bunking Tutoring and the Chemistry Learning Center.