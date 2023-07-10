More letters have been sent between West Virginia University's former Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bob Huggins’s and the University's legal counsels regarding Huggins’s denial of his resignation. Now, Huggins has also spoken up.
The original letter from Huggins’s counsel, which was sent on July 7, denied his resignation and demanded his reinstatement as coach. The University responded on July 8 by defending their position that the former coach resigned and refused to reinstate him.
Huggins’s counsel responded on July 9 in another letter confirming Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, LLP as being his legal representatives, despite multiple reported previous interactions with the University from legal representatives James “Rocky” Gianola and Bob Fitzsimmons.
The letter restated the claims from the previous letter, claiming that Huggins’s wife, June Huggins, was responsible for the original email resignation, which was reportedly not compliant with his Employment Agreement.
It also claims that the additional letter of resignation that was reportedly from Huggins was falsely sent under his name. Huggins’s counsel said that they hope litigation will not be necessary in the future.
Now, Huggins has made his own media statement, as first tweeted out by WV Sports Now's Ethan Bock.
Bob Huggins has released a statement: pic.twitter.com/Qycv8RRydO— Ethan Bock (@ethanbock_) July 10, 2023
“I wanted to respond to WVU’s statements and set the record straight on the past two weeks,” Huggins said in the statement.
Huggins apologized for the charges he received in Pittsburgh for Driving Under the Influence and said he has since checked into a rehabilitation facility until he is cleared to resume his coaching duties.
He said that the rehabilitation treatment has been the reason for his absence in responding to the media, during which he claims that the University released a false resignation letter sent under his name.
“I never submitted the notice required under the Employment Agreement to voluntarily resign,” he said. “I let WVU know that I was seeking rehabilitation. However, WVU was not willing to speak with me about the Pittsburgh event nor to provide me time to obtain counsel to review my Employment Agreement.”
The University noted in their letter to Huggins’s counsel that Huggins addressed the WVU men’s basketball team on June 17 to inform them of his resignation; however, Huggins claims the purpose of this conversation was to tell them that he was unsure of what would happen but had recommended another coach in the case that he was replaced.
“Most importantly, whether I was staying or not, I was encouraging the players to stay at WVU. My players come first, and they needed to hear my support for WVU directly from me.”
Huggins concluded the letter by saying that he wants to resume his position as WVU Men’s Basketball Head Coach, and hopes to communicate with the University moving forward.
The Office of the General Counsel at WVU has since sent another letter to Huggins’s counsel on Monday claiming that what Huggins’s counsel wrote in their letter was “meritless” while providing several bullet points which they claim proves that Huggins actually resigned.
The letter claims that Gianola engaged in multiple conversations with the University on June 16-17 indicating that Huggins had made the decision to resign and retire.
It also claims that Gianola asked the University to accept an email resignation from Huggins’s wife due to technical issues.
The letter cites the conversation between Huggins and the team on June 17, in which they claim Huggins told the team he was resigning, and said it was followed by a call to WVU Deputy Athletic Director Steve Uryasz to confirm his resignation that was on speaker phone for the men’s basketball staff to overhear.
Afterwards, they claim a confirmation was sent by Gianola and another call was made to Uryasz that hadn’t indicated anything had changed. The letter of resignation reportedly from Huggins, they claim, was sent to them after it was provided to Gianola.
The letter claims that when Huggins was asked to clean out his office, he met with Baker, with whom he did not express that he had not resigned.
The University’s counsel also claims that Huggins’s counsel’s definition of the Employment Agreement is incorrect.
They said that the University will continue to accept the posted letter of resignation and will not reinstate the coach, although they are open to further communication with his counsel.