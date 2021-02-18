Following a campus conversation webinar, the University released several updates on COVID-19, commencement and other in-person events.
Although the University reported a COVID-19 positivity rate of 3.5% for students and employees, the University wants everyone to continue health and safety guidelines as more variants of the virus are reported in the surrounding states.
Starting Feb. 19, student organizations are permitted to host in-person events with some limitations. They must be limited to 25 people, or 50% capacity depending on the venue, and must receive staff consultation and prior approval before meeting in-person. All attendees must be current members.
Resident halls are continuing with the same gathering limitations.
Club sports can resume practicing but are still not permitted to host visiting teams. Adventure WV is allowed to rent outdoor gear and some in-person programs.
However, WVUp All Night will remain virtual at this time. It will continue take-home activities along with the Refresh activities.
The Rec Center is still closed at this time and the University will continue monitoring the local and campus situation to determine when it’s safe to open again.
On-campus tours for future students and families will resume March 1.
Commencement will take place May 15 and 16 at Milan Puskar Stadium and is open for Class of 2020 May and December graduates and May 2021 graduates. This is subject to change depending on the local COVID-19 situation.
All graduated who are interested in attending the ceremony must register in advances. More details will be released March 1.
The ceremony will take place no matter the weather and masks will be required for anyone who enters the stadium. It will adhere to social distancing guidelines and guests will be limited based on occupancy guidelines.
The University will be launching its first “Maymester,” a three-work fully online term modeled after the Winter Intersession. It will take place May 10 through 28 and students can receive up to five credit hours. Registration opens March 16.
Students also can participate in the Summer Session, which is May 17 through Aug. 6. There is a variety of options for students to select from ranging from delivery methods and term length.
Summer camps can resume on campus this summer, though some will remain virtual. Organizers will be expected to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
The University intends returning to complete in-person classes this fall but will make the decision based on the most current health and safety guidelines.
Students are encouraged to receive vaccinations. West Virginia residents are encouraged to sign up for pre-registration through the COVID-19 vaccination portal. Non-residents are encouraged to contact their local health department for further guidance.
Those who have received the vaccination, quarantine following exposure can be optional if certain requirements are met. It must be two weeks following the second dose, it must be within three months of the second dose and the person must be asymptomatic.
Those who don’t meet the criteria should continue their quarantine following the current guidance.
The University continues to require masks on campus, and it encourages those whose masks aren't snug on their face to double their masks to ensure protection.