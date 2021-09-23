In a dark room with a myriad of control panels and monitors, a small box on one of the dozen screens turns red. Instantly the PRT operators whip into action.
They call downstairs and dispatch members of the maintenance team to PRT car #62 that’s stranded at the Engineering station. The maintenance team piles into a modified Jeep from 1978. With their sturdy build and tight turning radius, these are the only vehicles that can rescue the broken PRT car.
A tweet goes out to notify riders that the PRT will be down for a few minutes. A minor inconvenience for students but inside PRT central control, it’s a smooth operation they’ve done a thousand times.
The PRT, which has been running since 1975, functions out of the PRT Central Maintenance Facility on 8th Street. There, a team monitors, runs and maintains operations. The staff of Central Control are the brains behind the PRT and its operations.
During a typical shift, they monitor the vehicles and riders on platforms via several large flat screen televisions, mimicking what you would imagine a spaceship control room to look like at NASA.
“These folks are here, they’re doing their best. They’re working hard. It’s a very stressful environment and they feel a lot of responsibility for the students and for the public and their safety,” said Jeremy Evans, WVU director of transportation.
During recovery missions, 1978 Jeep CJ5s are driven on the tracks to either fix or tow the PRT car back to the maintenance facility. These 1978 Jeep models are the only vehicles that are compatible with the PRT track system.
This semester, there’s been more misbehaving on PRT platforms. The most common misconducts include stepping on the painted yellow boxes and overcrowding the vehicles.
“It seems to them [the students] as a joke, to get somebody to come over the PA to tell me to stop, but in doing that you’re taking the attention from other things that could be serious at the time,” Evans said.
Some of these behaviors can contribute to the infamous breaking down of vehicles throughout the day. When overcrowded, the vehicles can become disconnected from the tracks, requiring the power to be shut off and the car to be recovered.
Students underestimate the dangers of not following the PRT guidelines and stepping on the tracks, Evans said.
The PRT is powered by 570 volts of electricity that run through 3 rails on the open tracks. If a rider came into contact with said rails, the incident could be fatal.
“They don’t understand how it operates, or they see the high voltage sign but it doesn’t register,” said Evans. “They don’t realize it can be very hazardous.”
Students that drop valuables or items on the tracks are asked to find a PRT staff member or use one of the station phones to get help retrieving them.
Vehicles are attached to the power rails by a collector arm that connects them to the electricity. When a problem occurs or the connection is disrupted, the electricity can be shut off from central control to send recovery Jeeps to fix the problem.
With a recent renovation, Central Control now operates with a modernized computer system where operations are completed with the click of a mouse. Before this implementation, operations required coding by the staff.
Other additions this semester include 8-line signs with vehicle arrival times on the platforms, a demand-mode system for riders, and a shared footage system with University Police to ensure quicker responses to conflicts.
Evans and the staff urge students to follow PRT guidelines for their own safety and wellbeing.
“That’s the goal, to have people realize that it’s just not a joke,” Evans said. “We don’t want someone to end up getting hurt trying to be funny.”