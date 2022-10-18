West Virginia University has issued roughly 18,000 tickets this year as of Sept. 15, totaling more than $360,000.

This is much less than the number of parking tickets issued in previous years, which school officials attribute to the pandemic and the increased availability of campus permits.

In fact, parking citations on campus roughly cut in half after the pandemic's start, according to data provided by WVU Transportation and Parking.

Still, this is just a portion of the budget allocated for the parking department each year.

In short, money collected from parking fees and violations is allotted towards the overall budget of the Parking and Transportation department, which can range from $4 to 5 million dollars each year, according to Ted Svehlik, associate vice president of Business and Auxiliary Services.

The amount collected from parking violations only makes up a portion of this budget. Moreover, the budget is not based on or adjusted by the amount of money collected from parking violations, but rather on the overall need of the department.

In both 2018 and 2019, campus parking officials issued roughly 40,000 tickets totaling more than $800,000 each year.

Now, the campus community is witnessing just a fraction of this number.

In 2021, WVU Transportation issued about 22,000 parking tickets totaling roughly $431,000, and this year is coming out to even less.

Svehlik said that while there is a slight increase in the amount of violations during the fall and winter, there tend to be more tickets issued at the beginning of the semester.

He added that there are a variety of factors contributing to the decrease in parking tickets in recent years, including fewer violations being committed on campus.

“We’re seeing less parking violations,” Svehlik said. “You can see that some of our short-term lot numbers are down, and I think students are more used to knowing that they need to be paying for parking.”

Another reason, he said, is the increase in hybrid and remote work on campus following the pandemic. Even now, some university employees continue hybrid work each week.

“We were able to sell a hybrid parking pass to some of our faculty and staff members which allows them to park a couple days a week in certain lots,” Svehlik said. “That opened up, candidly, more spots for students to be able to buy permits.”

While Svehlik and his department are trying to be gracious with students and keep the number of violations low, ultimately, whether or not they increase in the future is dependent on the students, staff and faculty who utilize the lots.

“We’re not out to get you. That’s not our goal,” Svehlik said. “It’s more to make sure that people are parking appropriately on campus in the right spots and that our students, faculty and staff can get to class when they need.”

But Transportation and Parking’s multimillion-dollar budget changes year to year depending on the number of students and faculty commuting to campus, the number of personnel needed to enforce parking, website and software upkeep and lot maintenance such as repaving, resealing and restriping.

Svehlik said that by making sure the department stays on top of practices like resealing and restriping, they can increase the lifespan of their lots and thus reduce the overall cost long-term.

“If you have a driveway, you spend capital to pave your driveway for the first time and then probably every two or three years you seal coat it to make sure it lasts longer, and then 15 years in, you’ve got to start thinking about replacing it,” Svehlik said.

Resealing a parking lot is useful for protecting it from automobile fluids, water damage and UV rays, all of which can cause a faster breakdown of the asphalt.

Over the summer, short-term lot one, the parking lot near the Evansdale Art Museum, was given a new seal coat and repainted.

Svehlik said his team continually reevaluates the costs associated with the maintenance and upkeep of their lots in an effort to keep costs as low as possible. This can include anything from procurement of materials (salt, sand, paint, etc.) to the number of staff needed to provide maintenance.

Even so, there are no free parking options on campus as of this semester. In August, school officials implemented a new parking fee at the WVU Coliseum, which has long served as one of the only free parking options on campus.

Before the maintenance project for the lot was completed in 2021, the Coliseum lot cost the University around $44,000 each year for general maintenance.

No planned end date for WVU Coliseum parking fee This semester, WVU students lost the only free parking option on campus just as classes began.

Now, with yearly payments on the project combined with other auxiliary costs, the University pays around $140,000 each year toward the maintenance of one of the largest lots on campus.

This does not come from the parking department’s multimillion-dollar budget.

According to Shauna Johnson, director of communications, $60,000 of this bill is collected from student parking fees, while the other $80,000 is paid for by WVU Athletics.

Johnson said any dollars in the Auxiliary and Business Services budget, including those collected from parking violations, which are not used towards the Coliseum lot will now be allocated towards other expenses in the budget.

While the money collected from parking violations may be declining, it is no longer free for students to park in any lot on campus.

Whether it’s parking tickets or parking fees, students are still footing the bill.