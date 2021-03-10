Amaya Jernigan and Hunter Moore, both current West Virginia University juniors, have been elected to serve as the University’s SGA President and Vice President for the 2021-22 academic year.
When she takes office, Jernigan, a junior biology student, will become the first Black female to serve as West Virginia University’s student body president.
Jernigan and Moore, who campaigned on the Act!on ticket, aim to advocate for three main platforms, including accessibility, student experience and community engagement.
With their accessibility platform, Jernigan and Moore, a junior mechanical and aerospace engineering student, will fight for expanded access to mental healthcare on campus, affordability and transportation. They want to ensure that all students can access all resources that WVU provides.
One of their goals with affordability is to have a book stipend within the tuition cost so students don’t have to worry about the extra costs.
To help students stay active on campus throughout the pandemic, Jernigan and Moore will advocate for physical networking spaces and a first-year program.
“The mountaineer experience is real, and many of the freshmen aren’t getting that experience right now,” Jernigan told the Daily Athenaeum.
Jernigan and Moore also want to be more involved in the community by beginning K-12 outreach, community service and working with community groups and businesses. They want to focus on making the college community and city community work together as one.
Their goal is also to stay active with the local and state government and ensure that students’ needs are being met.
“We should all be working as one community on similar problems, we should all be working on projects together and support each other,” Jernigan said.
Jernigan and Moore stressed the importance of student involvement and connection with SGA and elections.
“Without the students’ input, there’s no reason for SGA to exist,” Jernigan said.”It’s about all students… and that everyone’s opinions are being heard.”
Both Jernigan and Moore recognize that there is a divide between SGA and the students, but they don’t want that to be the case while they’re in office.
They see that right now, SGA expects students to go to them with issues, but they believe it should be the other way around. Because of this, they plan on requiring their executive board to sit in on student organization meetings to stay involved with students in different communities.
“We should meet students exactly where they are,” Jernigan said. “We should be going out to student [organization] events, we should be going out and sitting in these important conversations and programs that they are hosting.”
Jernigan has been involved with SGA for about two years, but as much as she was involved, she still felt like she was on the outside and not included.
“That for me was like, if I’m feeling like this, I know other students are feeling like this,” Jernigan said. “It’s one thing to listen and to communicate with other people and to share other people’s ideas, but it’s another thing when you’re going through the experience yourself and you feel what it means to be in that position.”
Jernigan discussed how SGA has lost many diverse members because of that feeling and it’s because the structure is broken. She didn’t want this issue to continue with underrepresented groups, so she wanted to step up and run as the first Black female president.
“It feels so lonely, and I don't want anyone else to have to feel like that,” Jernigan said.
Even though Moore didn’t face this similar experience, he still wants to help those students that do face these problems.
“You can’t speak for really anyone if you can’t speak for everyone, and I can’t speak for everyone, but I can try to help people I know can,” Moore said.
Moore plans on also initiating change from within SGA, since the organization can be exclusionary at times and the same people circulate throughout different roles. That was one of the reasons their Act!on ticket included some students who weren’t previously involved with SGA, so that they could advocate for all parts of campus.
“We can’t bring them in and then ask them to advocate for SGA, when SGA itself should be advocating for them,” Moore said.
Their first course of action will be fixing the culture of SGA, how it proceeds and how to include everyone and make them feel safe.
“SGA has felt a lot more disconnected this semester than it has usually felt, it’s not the same when you’re not sitting next to someone… and you’re not in person,” Jernigan said. “We really do want to focus on building our family, building our community.”