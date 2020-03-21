West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said in a Saturday evening press conference he would not be shutting down the state at the moment.

"Maybe we can prevent that from happening," he said.

Justice said unsafe gatherings are still occurring in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's 60% of you that are really, really bearing down," Justice said. "And there's probably 40% percent of us that are still puzzled [about the coronavirus pandemic]."

"We’ve got to move, and we’ve got to move stronger than we already are right now," he said.

States like California, Connecticut, Illinois and New York have ordered nonessential workers to remain at home. Pennsylvania, which neighbors West Virginia, shut down "non-life-sustaining" businesses.

While Justice stopped short of implementing such things in West Virginia on Saturday, the state has taken actions such as:

Closing state park lodges and the Hatfield McCoy Trail

Closing all casinos and limiting restaurant and bar service to carry out, drive-thru and delivery operations only

Closing all barbershops, hair salons and nail salons

Closing fitness centers, gymnasiums, recreation centers and similar businesses and places

Closed pre-kindergarten through 12th grade schools

There have been 12 positive cases of coronavirus in West Virginia, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.