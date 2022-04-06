A former Black employee of West Virginia University said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that he was racially discriminated against and harassed for over a year and a half by coworkers and his supervisor who made “constant belittling and racist comments” thus creating a hostile work environment.
Former WVU IT Services employee Wayne Van Ellis alleges that WVU did nothing to improve his working conditions and that he was fired because he is Black and has a disability.
The lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Tuesday against the WVU Board of Governors and Van Ellis’ former supervisor Brice Knotts. He seeks financial relief for his loss of employment, lost wages and mental anguish.
Van Ellis alleges that WVU and Knotts discriminated and retaliated against him based on his race and disability while creating a hostile work environment in violation of the West Virginia Human Rights Act.
“I don't feel that I'm an anomaly,” Van Ellis said in an interview with the Daily Athenaeum, alleging in the lawsuit that WVU and his former supervisor discriminated against him intentionally and systematically.
He began working at WVU at the beginning of 2018 as a consultant and later became an assistant director for Banner, a system that houses student and employee information. He said that he relocated for the job after WVU recruited him and that he had bought a house in Morgantown.
“I think there is a disconnect that WVU has to come to terms with in who they say they are, and what they really are,” Van Ellis said in an interview. “Because one of the things that brought me to WVU was basically the pamphlets they have with minority students. They're saying they're inclusive and they're champions of diversity, blah, blah, blah, but once you close that pamphlet, there's nothing much there.”
He was terminated on April 30, 2021, after his employment was not renewed. The suit says he was previously informed in writing that he would be renewed if his performance was sufficient.
It further states that his “performance was never in question and in fact, exceeded expectations. Nonetheless because he is African American, WVU chose to non-renew his contract rather than stand up to racism in his department.”
The suit says that Van Ellis, who has over 30 years of experience, often had his capability questioned by his supervisor and that he was subject to racially motivated complaints or comments in his workplace.
The lawsuit states that Van Ellis sought medical treatment for mental health issues caused by the discrimination he was experiencing. Further, it states the hostile work environment created by WVU and his supervisor exacerbated his previously diagnosed disabilities causing him to seek further treatment.
The suit states “no action was taken to correct or remedy the harassment” after Van Ellis repeatedly brought his concerns to the attention of management.
Van Ellis and the coworkers who were harassing him signed a letter agreeing to treat each other with respect and diversity training was conducted. The suit alleges neither stopped the harassment.
“I've never felt this level of racial animus anywhere in the work environment,” Van Ellis said, adding that “this animosity is almost like ignorance in such a way, because they're not even aware of what they're doing.”
WVU spokeswoman April Kaull declined to comment on the matter because it is pending litigation.
Read the entire court filing below.