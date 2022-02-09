West Virginia University recently announced a new process for students and employees who wish to change their “preferred name” in University systems. Some LGBTQ students, however, are discontent with the this terminology.
Amelia Gazsi, a transgender student and an ambassador of the WVU LGBTQ+ Center, spoke on the issue.
“Having just a ‘preferred name’ feels kind of demeaning in a way,” Gazsi said in an interview. “It is our name.”
Blaire Voss, a trans-masculine graduate teaching assistant and a geology masters student, said that the term “chosen name” would be a better suitor. They stated that while they do not feel as strongly about the use of the term “preferred name,” they understand the position.
“For queer students who have a name that they would rather go by, saying that it's just the preferred name implies… it's optional to call me the name that I tend to use,” Voss said in an interview. “Meanwhile, that's just not the case. If you call me by my legal name, I will not respond to you.”
The LGBTQ+ Center developed the new name-changing system to streamline the process for students and employees who wish to change their true or chosen name.
Ellen Rodrigues, director of the LGBTQ+ Center, said that though the University uses the terminology “preferred name,” she and other members of the center refrain from doing so.
“It’s not a preference, so we refrain,” she said in an interview earlier this month. “We, I mean the LGBTQ Center, we refrain from using ‘preferred name.’ I usually say your chosen name, your true name.”
While some students voiced concerns with the University’s terminology, they said they believe the new system will make life easier for LGBTQ students on campus, compared to the previous system.
Gazsi said she had trouble getting her name changed with the University in 2019.
The previous process required students to fill out a form and submit it to the registrar.
Within a couple of weeks, the name should be changed automatically. This wasn’t the case for Gazsi.
“It should have been changed automatically, but that didn't happen,” Gazsi said. “So nothing came of it.”
Gazsi was required to contact each of her professors and notify them of her identity and that it would not match the class rosters they were given. This was something she dealt with until one of her professors contacted the registrar and got her name pushed through.
Now, it is as simple as logging into wvu.edu and going to the “Manage Account” section for students to change their name.
Voss, who teaches some undergraduate courses, said it makes it much easier to have their name displayed in WVU systems.
“It was really kind of embarrassing to have to tell my students, ‘You don't see the name that's on eCampus, you do not call me by that name,” Voss said. “And it was, like, really unpleasant to have to deal with that.”
“So I think any change in the system to allow more places for the name that I go by in real life, to have that name shown, is a step in the right direction,” Voss added.
The LGBTQ+ Center will cover the fee for any student wishing to get a one-time replacement WVU ID with their chosen name on it, according to Rodrigues. The replacement fees are funded through the Transform This! grant provided to the LGBTQ+ Center by the Office of the Provost.
While Gazsi said she acknowledges how the system will benefit LGBTQ students, she feels as if the terminology undermines the University’s intentions.
“It’s not just my preferred name,” Gazsi said. “It’s my identity.”