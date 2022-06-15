This Saturday, June 18, Greene County’s High Point Raceway will be hosting the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, as part of its 50th anniversary season.
The 2022 season has a 12-round summer campaign that will visit 10 different states, bookended by the Memorial Day and Labor Day holiday weekends.
The fourth stop of the milestone journey in 2022 will continue with the series’ East Coast debut and one of the sport’s most celebrated traditions, with a
In celebration of Father’s Day weekend, the fourth stop of the series will take place at Greene County’s High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania.
The 45th running of the High Point National will commence with an extension of the event’s own decorated legacy woven into the fabric of America motocross.
“After two years of challenges to successfully implement a championship calendar in the midst of a global pandemic, we are incredibly eager for the season that lies ahead this summer,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing in a press release.
In light of it being the 50th anniversary, a pair of international riders will carry the number one plate in both the 450 Class and 250 Class for the first time in history to display the prominent representation of the global influence of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
Frenchman Dylan Ferrandis is just the third European rider ever in the 450 Class to serve as reigning champion, while Australian Jett Lawrence enters uncharted territory as the first defending titleholder in the 250 Class from the “Land Down Under.”
The race is somewhat regarded as a “home” race for the championship since the series organizers, MX Sports Pro Racing, are headquartered nearby, just across the West Virginia border in Morgantown.
Tickets can be purchased online for special access, general admission, camping and more. Tickets will also be sold at the event.
“We’ll have an opportunity to properly celebrate the 50th anniversary of this storied championship and pay homage to the individuals and venues who helped elevate American motocross to the forefront of the sport on a global scale,” said Coombs.