The production of a new downtown mural began on March 15 at the Pleasant Street Parking Garage in Morgantown.
This project represents the first of three artistic murals to be commissioned by the Main Street Morgantown Design Committee and is set to be part of the committee's vision to bring the arts to the historic downtown district in collaboration with the Morgantown Parking Authority and the Organizational Grant from Your Community Foundation (YCF).
Vincent Kitch, Morgantown’s designated arts and culture person, has been working as part of the Main Street Design Committee to help determine plans for the mural installation.
According to Kitch, MSM’s Design Committee has been developing a master plan for the murals in the downtown district for some time, starting in 2015. More recently, the committee received a community arts grant from YCF to fund these murals.
“Murals and public art contribute a lot to a community’s sense of place, quality of life, and overall aesthetics and we hope murals will enliven the historic downtown district and support efforts to a dynamic and creative downtown,” Kitch said.
Barbara Watkins, executive director of Mainstreet Morgantown, said that, weather permitting, the mural should be completed by early April. The group is talking with several property owners for the other murals, and when they are finalized, those locations will also be released.
Artist Jennifer Ramsey was selected to create and design the first of the three murals. MSM sent out a call for artists interested in creating murals, and the artists selected were asked to create designs that will be approved by the committee and property owners.
The Main Street Design Committee reviewed all idea submissions from artists to partake in the murals’ creation and selected those that received the most votes from members. Ramsey was chosen as one of the three artists.
"The Parking Authority is excited to partner with Main Street Morgantown to bring more art to the downtown,” Watkins said. “We look forward to seeing the vision of artist Jennifer Ramsey unfold.”
According to Watkins, there is no set intention for the murals, and the designs have been left up to the artist and property owner to fulfill their desired vision. However, all designs must be appropriate for all ages.
The artists for the next two murals are Brian Pickens and Eddie “Eddie Spaghetti” Maier.
“Pleasant Street is a gateway into downtown and is the perfect wall for a mural,” Watkins said about the placement of the mural in the downtown parking garage.
The murals are meant to help Main Street make the downtown an Arts and Entertainment District.
“There is a lot of talent in the Morgantown area,” Watkins said. “The murals are a way to support artists and beautify the downtown.”