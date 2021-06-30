The driver that allegedly killed a West Virginia University student Chloe Robertson in a hit-and-run in January 2020, was arrested Monday in West Philadelphia.
Aaron Sims, 27, of Camden, New Jersey, confessed at first to causing the fatal crash. Then he spent a year on the run.
According to the police, Sims crashed into the back of an Uber car carrying Robertson and her friend, Bobbiann Gubbei, on Vine Street Expressway in Philadelphia. Robertson was killed instantly, and Gubbei endured two broken femurs, a broken arm, four breaks of her pelvis and lacerations.
The police said Sims then fled the site of the crash but later confessed upon returning to Pennsylvania State Police station. Sims was driving at double the legal limit, according to toxicology reports, and had THC in his system.
Shortly after posting bond, Sims went on the run. He is now facing multiple charges—aggravated assault while under the influence and homicide by vehicle.
In an interview with WAJR News in 2020, Robertson’s sister shared her thoughts on the incident. She said Chloe was enjoying her time in college.
“Her stories that were up before she passed away, you could tell she was having the time of her life, but she had alcohol and knew she had to take an Uber home,” Robertson said. “She did the responsible thing and someone else did the irresponsible thing.”