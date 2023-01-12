As students return to campus for the spring semester, University officials have confirmed little to no progress on previously reported issues with the school’s blue light emergency call system.

At the beginning of last semester, The Daily Athenaeum reported that more than half of the blue lights across WVU’s Morgantown campus were in need of repair or unable to be used due to a discontinued network. Several were wrapped in caution tape, indicating missing parts or broken lights.

Months later, repairs haven’t been made, and many of the blue lights remain out of service.

April Kaull, executive director of communications for WVU, confirmed Monday that 13 of the 30 blue lights across campus are inoperable.

She said the University ordered parts to fix seven blue lights located in “higher-traffic” areas on campus, adding that six still need repairs to address 3G limitations.

However, parts could take eight to 12 weeks to come in, according to Kaull.

“We are waiting for those parts to come in to make the needed repairs as quickly as possible,” she said.

In August, school officials told The DA that the University was considering phasing out the emergency call system altogether but first wanted to hear from student leaders on campus.

Throughout the fall semester, school administrators and the University Police Department worked with WVU’s Student Government Association to determine whether the system was worth repairing.

According to SGA At-Large Senator Devin Price, the body had been discussing the out-of-order blue lights since last year.

“The blue lights not working, I think, has always been a prevalent issue that's been brought up to me both by students and other student government officials as well,” Price said.

The DA also reported in October of 2021 that multiple blue lights were out of service, including missing call boxes and broken lights.

Members of SGA have spoken to UPD about concerns regarding the blue lights both last year and this year, with minimal updates or changes being made, according to Price.

“The main responses that we generally get from the University are, they're emphasizing use of the LiveSafe App,” Price said. “But we [SGA] do also think that it's important to have those emergency telephones since they're an opportunity for students who might either not have internet service at the time, or they just simply can't access their phone for whatever reason.”

The blue lights add another level of safety for students, according to Price, despite their lack of presence on WVU’s Safety Initiatives website.

Last October, SGA members, along with university administrators and UPD officials conducted an accessibility and safety walk. The groups observed conditions in different areas around the campus to compile an information report listing safety concerns, including some about the blue lights, on campus.

Price said that the conversation is “pretty much the same” as always. He said University officials often tell him that the blue lights are expensive to fix and that they’re trying to follow through with repairs, while instead emphasizing a focus on the LiveSafe app.

“I think that with the emergency telephones, they provide a really important supplement to what the LiveSafe app provides,” Price said. “Obviously there are a lot of students who are out partying, doing whatever. Sometimes your phone could die, or you could just forget that you have your phone on you or you might not have service.”

Haley Roth, a junior at WVU, said the lack of functioning blue lights needs to be addressed.

“WVU has a responsibility to not only repair the blue light system but also to increase the number of blue light stations around campus so that they are effective in keeping both students and the community safe,” Roth said.

Sandi Dennison, who's also a junior, responded to the public safety survey sent out by The DA last month, also emphasizing the importance of the emergency call system.

“The safety on campus feels very performative sometimes. Between work on campus and class, I have to walk back to my dorm in the dark most nights. The problem is that the blue emergency poles have been broken since the beginning of the semester,” Dennison said. “With the rise of violence on campus, I thought the University would implement more things to make us students feel safe, but they haven’t.”

Signs with alternative emergency information, including LiveSafe, remain posted at inoperable blue light locations. Kaull said the University will continue to look at the other lights to determine the nature of repairs.