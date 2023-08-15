Just days before the fall semester begins, five of the University’s 30 emergency blue light systems are still awaiting repairs, according to University officials.
The blue lights, used to contact University Police in case of an emergency, have been facing technical problems since 2021. These issues, while improved, are still unresolved going into the new semester.
Nearly one year ago, it was reported that over half of the blue lights were inoperational during University’s Welcome Week. Since then, repairs have slowly been made to many, but not all, of the units.
April Kaull, executive director of communications, said that the remaining five units “require additional parts or electrical work that will take more time to address.”
Listed below are the locations of the inoperable units, according to Kaull:
Near the Rec Center/Evansdale Crossing
Behind Woodburn Hall
Near Hodges Hall
Between the Downtown Library and White Hall
Between Armstrong and Brooks Halls
Kaull said that the University is working to update signage on the units for student awareness.
There is currently no set timeline for the repairs on the five inoperable units, according to Kaull. For some units, parts have been ordered, but others still require additional troubleshooting to determine what types of repairs are needed.
Over the last year, there has been talk of phasing out the blue light system altogether, prompting school officials to have discussions with student leaders about the system’s value to students. However, Kaull said there are no plans to move forward with that idea.
“The University continues to invest resources in maintaining the emergency call box system,” Kaull said.
Since 2014, the University has endorsed the LiveSafe mobile app as the primary student safety resource.
“We encourage students, faculty, staff and others to download the LiveSafe mobile app because it enables direct and discreet two-way communication with University Police using text, picture, video and audio capabilities,” Kaull said. “It also features SafeWalk, and it will allow for push notifications of our WVU Alerts, Campus Warnings and Community Notices if users set up the notifications in the app.”
Additional safety information can be found here.