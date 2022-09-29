Every year, the WVU Humanities Center organizes a campus read to engage members of the University through a common reading experience that fosters dialogue, critical thinking and community participation.
As a part of the Hardesty Festival of Ideas, Charles Yu, author of WVU’s 2022 campus read “Interior Chinatown,” spoke to the community, students, faculty and staff Tuesday evening via a Zoom webinar to answer questions and share inside information, thoughts, and feelings behind his book.
David C. Hardesty organized the first Festival of Ideas when he was student body president in 1967. When he became the University’s president in 1995, he relaunched the year-long lecture series that engages newsmakers, public figures and thought leaders.
The campus read aims to introduce students to the intellectual climate of the campus, facilitate discussion, stimulate curiosity, provide a platform for deeper learning across disciplines, help new students make connections and acclimate them to their new environment, according to the Humanities Center.
Yu is the author of four books and has received the National Book Foundation’s 5 under 35 Award. He has also written shows for many major networks and has been nominated for two Writers Guild of America Awards for his series on HBO, “Westworld.”
“Interior Chinatown” was published in 2020 and was Yu’s second novel. The book received the 2020 National Book Award for Fiction and was coordinated to be this year’s campus read by Susan Lantz, professor of business communications.
The novel is formatted as a screenplay and follows a “generic asian man” who plays background characters on a police television show, but dreams of being somebody bigger in front of the screen. The story critiques Asian American stereotypes in American society and culture, and also touches on themes of self-identity.
Renée Nicholson, director of the Humanities Center, hosted the webinar and conducted a Q&A with Yu.
At the start of the webinar, Nicholson presented a short TikTok made by Emma Walker, a freshman Honors College student, who had a unique and personal perspective on “Interior Chinatown.” The TikTok expressed Walker’s interpretation of Yu’s use of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” in the book as it might relate to Asian Americans in the U.S.
“The 2020 National Book Award winner challenges us to consider race, pop culture, immigration and assimilation in ways both intellectual and personal.” Nicholson said.
“Interior Chinatown” was intended to discuss the idea of racial representation within American society by putting an asian man in the background of a television show with desire to become something bigger and better, said Yu in the webinar.
Yu says he got his inspiration from the popular show, “Law and Order.” He said he often watched the show episode by episode when he had nothing better to watch while caring for his young baby. Yu created his own police show, “Black and White,” which was the show that the protagonist acted in throughout the novel.
Some of the conversation during the webinar focused on how Yu found his purpose in writing the book, some of which occurred through his use of a second-person point of view and a screenplay format.
Many questions were asked about his background and writing the book.
“Sometimes it’s not until page 50 or 60 and I realize there’s another door here on the side, and this is actually where I meant to go with this. The main story is still the story, but there’s just so much more to this that I didn’t think about,” Yu said.
Yu claimed that he had been working on the book for about 10 years and has changed its format multiple times. It took him several years to find the perfect way to tell the story and decide that a second-person point of view for the main character’s thoughts, needs and desires would be the strongest, Yu said.
At the end of the webinar, Nicholson thanked Yu for joining the event and applauded him for his work. Yu thanked the University for choosing his book for this year’s campus read and said he’s glad he had the opportunity to share his work and inspire important conversations.