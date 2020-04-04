People without a West Virginia-issued driver’s license or other state identification will be unable to buy liquor in Monongalia County.
This change, which was brought about by a Monongalia County Health Department public health order, went into effect at noon Saturday and will remain until rescinded, according to a department press release.
Purchases are also limited to three alcoholic items each business day, according to the order.
State-owned liquor stores were closed in Pennsylvania by the state's governor on March 16, according to the order. Due to Pennsylvania's proximity to Monongalia County, people from the state were going to the county's liquor stores.
There are more than 10,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania.
There are currently 48 diagnosed cases of coronavirus in the Monongalia County, according to the press release.
In addition to the liquor ban, these other requirements were implemented for liquor businesses, according to the press release:
- Having only essential employees during working hours
- Maintaining a distance of 6 feet between customers and staff at all times, using floor markings or tape at cash registers or other places where people congregate
- Limiting groups to no more than 10 people, including staff and clientele, during store hours or when open for business
- Providing adequate hand-washing stations, especially at places where paper or other items are exchanged between staff and clientele
- Surfaces must be frequently wiped down with a 10% bleach solution or similar Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-approved cleaner anywhere any individual’s hands may reach, including telephones, keyboards, light switches, doorknobs, handrails, etc.
- Placing an employee outside the premises where spirits and hard liquors are sold to ensure that only those citizens with a valid West Virginia driver’s license or West Virginia state-issued identification card be allowed to enter a shop and purchase alcohol.
Failure to follow these instructions could result in business closure, according to the order.