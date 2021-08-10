As the Delta variant continues to creep into the state of West Virginia, COVID-19 testing conducted by the Monongalia County Health Department and West Virginia University has more than doubled last Friday compared to the week before.
MCHD also reports that individuals seeking COVID-19 vaccines have increased steadily in recent weeks.
People need to get vaccinated as the Delta variant cases continue to rise, said Dr. Lee B. Smith, MCHD executive director and county health officer.
“People have let their guard down,” Smith said. “They go on vacation and as soon as they get off the plane, they put their mask away.”
“The vast majority cases are of the Delta variant. We know it’s more infectious and can cause more serious illness, particularly in those that are not vaccinated.”
MCHD said breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals are rising as well, but they continue to exhibit milder symptoms and less need for hospitalization.
Despite a resurgence in mask mandates across the nation, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced he would not enforce new public health policies in a press briefing Monday.
“As we continue to watch and listen to the experts, we’re going to have to be open-minded as to what to do,” he said in a news conference last month.
The state now has 161 confirmed Delta variant cases as of Tuesday based on findings from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
17 of those cases were detected in Monongalia county.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised mask guidance last month, recommending that vaccinated individuals wear masks in areas of “high or substantial transmission.”
As of Monday, Aug. 9, Monongalia county had a “substantial” level of community transmission, according to the CDC.
Mon County Health and WVU are highly encouraging all residents to wear masks as well.
As Delta variant cases rise, Smith says there’s more reason than ever to get vaccinated.
“It is my hope that more of those people who have said they want to wait and see about the vaccine have reached that point, because now it’s clear that those who are unvaccinated are at the highest risk of infection,” Dr. Smith said.
“I understand that people are fatigued by COVID and they want to blame someone, but it continues to be spread by people who are not vaccinated and not acting in good conscience.”
While county health officials commend a rise in testing and vaccination throughout Mon County, they say vaccine numbers still need to increase. As of Monday, 49.5% of state residents were fully vaccinated out of a population of nearly 1.8 million.
Over 60% of WVU students and employees on the Morgantown campus have been vaccinated.
Monongalia County Health has set up additional vaccine clinics throughout the community in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Vaccines will be provided to residents at La Tapatia Food Market and Tacos on Green Bag Road from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday
“If an organization believes that they have at least five or 10 people who would like a vaccine, we can come to them,” said Jennifer Goldcamp, program manager of MCHD Clinical Services.
MCHD and WVU will hold PCR testing from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Fridays and Wednesdays from noon to 3 p.m. at the WVU Rec Center.
“We’re headed in the wrong direction,” he added. “It gives us concern that people are on vacation and that people aren’t always using caution. I would ask people to show a little bit of respect for their neighbors.”
Those who wish to get vaccinated or wish to schedule a vaccine event can make an appointment by calling MCHD Clinical Services at 304-598-5119.