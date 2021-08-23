This week, podcast editor Sydney Wentz talks SGA's plans for the year, a residence hall air conditioning crisis and masks returning to campus. To read more on the stories from today's episode visit thedaonline.com. Stream Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/monday_in_morgantown or wherever you get podcasts. 

Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might’ve missed will be released. This podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.