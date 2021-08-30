This week, podcast editor Sydney Wentz discusses President Gee's thoughts on a vaccine mandate, Coach Huggins' contract extension and the Star City vintage festival. To read the full stories or any other stories from the DA visit thedaonline.com. Listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/monday_in_morgantown our wherever you stream podcasts. 

Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might’ve missed will be released. This podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.