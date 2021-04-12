This week, podcast host Lindsey McNamee discusses campus COVID updates, art installations in downtown Morgantown, and a campus die-in. For more on these stories and more, visit thedaonline.com. You can listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/monday_in_morgantown or subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts. 

