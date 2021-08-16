In this premiere episode of season 2 of Monday in Morgantown, podcast editor Sydney Wentz breaks down WVU's Welcome Week from the PRT and Rec Center reopening to how WVU celebrated the class of 2024. For more on these stories and more, visit thedaonline.com. You can listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/monday_in_morgantown or subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.
Monday in Morgantown Podcast: August 16th 2021
Monday in Morgantown Podcast
Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might’ve missed will be released. This podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Read More Like This
Most Popular
BENT TREE COURT
Countdown to Start of Fall Semester
Graduation is Here
0
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds