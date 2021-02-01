This week, Podcast Contributor Lindsey McNamee discusses a finals prep day replaced with an instructional day, a local church vandalism incident, how a second semester without the PRT is affecting students and new spring events from WVU Refresh. For more on these stories and more, visit thedaonline.com.You can listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/monday_in_morgantownor subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.
Monday in Morgantown Podcast: February 1, 2021
Monday in Morgantown Podcast
Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might’ve missed will be released. This podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
