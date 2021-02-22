This week, Podcast Host Sydney Went discusses the UK Variant of COVID-19 in Morgantown, an update on the petition for opening the WVU Rec Center, Black History Month on-campus and a grant for researching antibiotic-resistant infections. For more on these stories and more, visit thedaonline.com. You can listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/monday_in_morgantown or subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.
Monday in Morgantown Podcast: February 22, 2021
Monday in Morgantown Podcast
Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might’ve missed will be released. This podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Read More Like This
Most Popular
Articles
- Huggins impressed with effort of Mountaineers in win against Texas
- 2 WVU students infected with UK variant in Morgantown
- West Virginia heading to Lone Star State for battle with Texas
- Mountaineers overcome 19-point second half deficit to defeat Texas
- The Day After | 19-point comeback is nice, but shouldn't be happening
- In-person May commencement, other COVID-19 updates released Thursday
- Huggins named to Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List
- Editorial: WVU needs to assert self against WV Legislature — now more than ever
- Mask-wearing relaxes on campus as pandemic drags on
- Petition for Rec Center to reopen leads to dead end
BENT TREE COURT
Countdown to Finals Week
Graduation is Here
0
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds