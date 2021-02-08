This week, Podcast Editor Abby Smith discusses SGA’s spring agenda, a push for new software updates to Zoom and what Kamala Harris’ VP inauguration means to the sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha. For more on these stories and more, visit thedaonline.com. You can listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/monday_in_morgantown or subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.
Monday in Morgantown Podcast: February 8, 2021
Monday in Morgantown Podcast
Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might’ve missed will be released. This podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
