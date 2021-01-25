This week, Podcast Editor Abby Smith discusses the UPD Chief stepping down, WVU’s methods for COVID mitigation this spring, a new drinking water grant and the latest achievements for the WVU robotics team. For more on these stories and more, visit thedaonline.com. You can listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/monday_in_morgantown or subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.
Monday in Morgantown Podcast: January 25, 2021
Monday in Morgantown Podcast
Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might’ve missed will be released. This podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
