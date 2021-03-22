This week, Photo Editor Duncan Slade covers the arrest of a local business owner in relation to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, a new waitlist system for class registration and a mix-up with a vaccine link. For more on these stories and more, visit thedaonline.com. You can listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/monday_in_morgantown or subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts. This podcast was edited by Tory Webb-Johnson.
Monday in Morgantown Podcast: March 22, 2021
Monday in Morgantown Podcast
Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might’ve missed will be released. This podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Read More Like This
Most Popular
Articles
- Sandwich U staffer denounces harassment of employees following arrest of owner
- Album Review | Madison Beer’s ‘Life Support' a moving debut
- Students and bar owners have differing opinions on opening fully
- Huggins on 900 career wins: 'I love those guys and its gratifying that they can be a part of it'
- The Grind reopens dining room after car accident and pandemic closure
- Huggins says 'it is what it is' on life in the NCAA Tournament bubble
- Mainstreet Morgantown mural installment set to add beauty to downtown
- The Day After | Culver shows value of short memory, fixing miscues in first round
- Everything you need to know about Syracuse basketball
- West Virginia meets Morehead State in the First Round
BENT TREE COURT
Countdown to Finals Week
Graduation is Here
0
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds