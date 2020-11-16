This week, podcast host Sydney Wentz discusses the new Black Lives Matter crosswalk, another closure of an on-campus eatery, WVU’s football win and the current state of the pandemic in Morgantown. For more on these stories and more, visit thedaonline.com. You can listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/monday_in_morgantown or subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.
Monday in Morgantown Podcast: November 16, 2020
Monday in Morgantown Podcast
Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might’ve missed will be released. This podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
