This week, host Lindsey McNamee takes a look at the evolving situation at Diamond Village, the University’s decision to move classes online for the 2 days before break, voluntary COVID testing for students and another look at the Spring semester. For more on these stories and more, visit thedaonline.com. You can listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/monday_in_morgantown or subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.
Monday in Morgantown Podcast: November 23, 2020
Monday in Morgantown Podcast
Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might’ve missed will be released. This podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
