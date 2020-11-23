This week, host Lindsey McNamee takes a look at the evolving situation at Diamond Village, the University’s decision to move classes online for the 2 days before break, voluntary COVID testing for students and another look at the Spring semester. For more on these stories and more, visit thedaonline.com. You can listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/monday_in_morgantown or subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.

