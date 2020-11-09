This week, Podcast Editor Abby Smith discusses the election, football, a new program offering on-campus and WVU’s announcement about Spring 2021 move-in. For more on these stories and more, visit thedaonline.com. You can listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/monday_in_morgantown or subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.
Monday in Morgantown Podcast: November 9, 2020
Monday in Morgantown Podcast
Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might’ve missed will be released. This podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
