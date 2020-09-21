This week, Podcast Editor Abby Smith takes a look at the petition to wave diploma reprint costs for Trans+ alumni, a new scholarship in honor of Katherine Johnson, the recent closure of another WVU on-campus eatery and the new way positive cases are being counted on campus. For more on these stories and more, visit thedaonline.com. You can listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/monday_in_morgantown or subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.
Monday in Morgantown Podcast: September 21st, 2020
Monday in Morgantown Podcast
Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might’ve missed will be released. This podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
