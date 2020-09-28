In this week's episode, podcast host Sydney Wentz takes a look at WVU’s return to on-campus classes, the completed hillside stabilization, a cancelled polling place and updates to a story from last week. Podcast Editor Abby Smith also calls a student to discuss life in quarantine and isolation on campus. For more on these stories and more, visit thedaonline.com. You can listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/monday_in_morgantown or subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.

Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might’ve missed will be released. This podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.