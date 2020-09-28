In this week's episode, podcast host Sydney Wentz takes a look at WVU’s return to on-campus classes, the completed hillside stabilization, a cancelled polling place and updates to a story from last week. Podcast Editor Abby Smith also calls a student to discuss life in quarantine and isolation on campus. For more on these stories and more, visit thedaonline.com. You can listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/monday_in_morgantown or subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.
Monday in Morgantown Podcast: September 28th, 2020
Monday in Morgantown Podcast
Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might’ve missed will be released. This podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Read More Like This
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘It was prison’: Students experience life in quarantine and isolation on campus
- Student protest against COVID-19 restrictions sees meager turnout
- WVU lowers price for diploma reprints following petition
- Morgantown bars file lawsuit alleging indefinite closure violated rights
- Morgantown residents gather to march for Breonna Taylor following court ruling
- Students long for dining halls, find quarantine meals dissatisfying
- Unique 2020 season: A West Virginia game day experience like never before
- WVU, DOH complete hillside stabilization
- Week 4 Football Picks: WVU faces first ranked opponent, Texas-Texas Tech to clash
- WVU confident to resume in-person instruction