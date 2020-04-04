West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice added Monongalia County into a list of counties that were given stricter COVID-19 protocols through an executive order.
On Friday, Justice issued an executive order to address the spread of COVID-19 in Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are currently 49 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Berkeley County, 17 in Jefferson County and one in Morgan County.
Monongalia, Harrison and Kanawha counties were put under the umbrella of the executive order on Saturday night. There are currently 40 confirmed cases in Monongalia County, 19 in Harrison County and 48 in Kanawha County, according to DHHR. (A Monongalia County Health Department press release said there are 48 confirmed cases in the county.)
There are 282 cases confirmed throughout the state, according to DHHR.
Provisions of the executive order include the following, according to a press release form the governor's office:
- Limiting groups to a maximum of 5 people.
- Directing all businesses to require employees to work from home to the maximum extent possible.
- Directing local health Ddpartments to establish the maximum occupancy of and proper social distance within essential businesses and taking action to enforce these health regulations.
- Directing the West Virginia National Guard to provide logistical support and services to assist county agencies.
- Directing West Virginia State Police to assist with enforcement of local county orders.