The Monongalia County Health Department is recommending that all citizens wear a mask or face covering while out in public.
People infected with COVID-19 with or without symptoms can spread the disease by breathing, talking, singing or yelling, according to a MCHD press release. These actions create aerosols of the virus that can remain in the air for up to three hours.
West Virginia has 412 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Monongalia County has 60 confirmed cases.
