The Monongalia County Health Department and WVU were notified Wednesday that more than a dozen WVU students have tested positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19.
According to a University email, although investigations and contact tracing are ongoing, it is believed the students returned to private, off-campus residences upon returning to Morgantown.
WVU's campus has been closed and access to buildings have been unavailable since March 20, with limited exceptions.
There is no indication that the students have been on campus, according to the email. Local health officials are quickly working to retrace affected students’ movements, and outreach is being made to those with whom the students may have been in close contact.
Students who have tested positive for COVID-19 are encouraged to contact WVU’s Office of Student Life at (304) 293-5611, according to the email.
“We cannot reiterate enough that students need to be taking this virus seriously and follow all of executive orders issued by Gov. Jim Justice as well as health precaution guidelines outlined by our local health officials,” Dean of Students Corey Farris said in the email. “To not do so is putting not only your fellow students’ health at risk, but the health and well-being of our entire Morgantown community.”
The University has maximized the number of employees who are working from home, and remote instruction for students began March 30, according to the email.
This article will be updated as information becomes available.