The City of Morgantown and the Monongalia County Commission have each allocated $1 million to the Morgantown Utility Board’s (MUB) Upper Popenoe Run Stream Restoration and Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project to help prevent flooding in the area.
“We are looking at completing a stream restoration project and a sanitary sewer replacement project in the area from Willowdale Road to Stewart Street,” said Ken Hacker, senior engineer at MUB and the Upper Popenoe Run project manager.
Hacker said the project will extend a little bit in both directions beyond those roadways, but the majority of the project will be done in that area.
The Popenoe Run stream continues all the way down to Patteson Drive, where Morgantown has seen major flooding issues recently. The current project does not include Patteson Drive, but MUB has plans to begin a project there as well.
MUB is currently seeking firms to complete a flood control study on Morgantown’s drainage system and will eventually hire a firm to look at more areas throughout the entire system to see where the problems are and what major projects can be done to prevent more flooding. This flood control study will include areas such as Patteson Drive.
“Currently, there is an existing sanitary sewer line that needs upgraded -- it’s beyond its life -- and the stream itself in that area that parallels the sanitary sewer line is also in pretty poor condition,” Hacker said.
He said restoration needs to be done to the stream itself and the stream bank around it to help with localized flooding and erosion.
MUB plans to upgrade approximately 3,000 feet of sanitary sewer main to help eliminate a large problem with groundwater infiltration due to the current material type of the sanitary sewer main.
Hacker said this system was installed in the 1960s and needs to be upgraded to a more PVC type material that is more water tight and can hold a greater capacity.
“Alongside of that project, by restoring the stream, we would be protecting the new sanitary sewer line installed and aiming to reduce localized flooding in that area,” Hacker said.
He added the Upper Popenoe Run project has been on MUB’s radar for a long time, but funds haven’t been made available.
The County Commission has verbally agreed to put up half of the money if the City of Morgantown does the same. At this point, Morgantown has allocated funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for this project.
“We approached the County Commission and they agreed to put up half of the money, and we also approached the City of Morgantown to help out with some of the ARPA funds,” Hacker said. “It’s estimated at $2 million.”
Hacker has not yet been given the green light to begin the project but said it will be a year-long process to hire a firm, design a new system, get the proper permits and begin construction.
“Once we get the go ahead, it looks like it would be almost a year process to get the thing designed and permitted and bid for construction,” Hacker said. “If we had the release to go ahead, it would probably be early 2023 before it was completed if we started it now.”