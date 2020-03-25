West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said a Morgantown nursing home prompted the stay at home order.
"We knew the numbers would jump, but in this situation in a nursing home it's particularly concerning," Justice said at the beginning of the state's Day of Prayer service.
LIVE: Gov. Justice, religious leaders hold virtual statewide Day of Prayer service #WV #WVGov https://t.co/oNyG1FPqIl— Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) March 25, 2020
Justice said 16 residents of Sundale Nursing Home and four of the staff have tested positive for coronavirus. The results of 50 tests done there are still pending.
As of last night, there were 39 positive cases of coronavirus in the state, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Monongalia County had 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and the county with the second highest number of cases was Kanawha County, which had four.
