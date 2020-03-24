The Morgantown Parking Authority has announced that parking in Morgantown will be free for the duration of the governor’s stay at home order.
According to the parking authority website, this is an effort to support downtown businesses and to keep employees and the general public safe. This applies to all metered spaces, lots and garages.
“When the governor issued his stay at home order yesterday, that all changed,” said Andrew Stacy, Morgantown communications manager. “Today, they actually went to free parking at all meters and garages.”
Ali Yusupov, the owner of Casa D’Amici, said that the addition of free parking will be really beneficial for downtown businesses.
“People sometimes don’t turn off their car to grab something from many businesses on High Street," Yusupov said. "Now people don’t have to worry. It helps a lot.”
Other restaurants have closed their doors completely.
Gary Tannenbaum, the owner of Blue Moose Cafe, said he didn’t think it was worth the risk to stay open.
“We could have done curb-side services, but I decided that it would be best for people to stay home," Tannenbaum said. "One more link in the chain of infection cut out would be better for everybody’s sake.”