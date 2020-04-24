Morgantown Police Chief Ed Preston has resigned effective June 30.
Morgantown City Manager Paul Brake received Preston's resignation on Thursday.
City administration plans to announce an interim replacement prior to Preston’s departure and will begin a search for his full-time replacement immediately, according to a Morgantown press release.
Preston indicated that he hoped that his resignation would help the city avoid potential reductions in force due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release. He recommended that Deputy Chief Eric Powell take over duties.
Preston has been police chief since 2011.
MetroNews first reported the resignation.