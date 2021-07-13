The Morgantown Police Department is alerting the public of a potential scam involving a door-to-door subcontractor offering to do asphalt construction work at a reduced price.
The suspect has been identified as a white male with a mustache and an orange safety vest driving a blue pickup truck. He also claims to be a subcontractor from the Morgantown Utility Board, according to Chief Eric Powell.
“They try to force their way into having you pay for this asphalt,” Powell said. “And they're very aggressive in how they go about it.”
He said Morgantown Police was first notified of the scam Monday morning. Two additional reports about fraudulent asphalt construction and forced payments were filed in the afternoon.
“The advice to give is whenever a person approaches you with something that sounds too good to be true, it's probably too good to be true,” Powell said. “It's probably a scam.”
Morgantown Police are advising that if anyone is approached by a person soliciting potentially fraudulent work, they should contact the MPD’s TIPS Line to make an anonymous tip at 304-284-7520.