Over the next two years, Morgantown will receive approximately $11,243,509 in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The city received its first of two installments of over $5 million in June and is now asking community members how these funds should be spent.
An online survey for public input will be provided by the city until Aug. 21.
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the city, and these funds will make a significant difference in our community,” Morgantown city manager Kim Haws said in a press release.
“We are undertaking a large community engagement campaign, and I’m sure that we will some great feedback which will allow us to develop a very robust and effective plan for the funds. I encourage all of our community members to take part in this process one way or another.”
A public meeting will be held on Aug. 18 to discuss tentative ideas for the funding. Following this, Haws and a team of city staff and council members will review and score all proposed project ideas.
A revised plan will be presented to City Council for approval following a second meeting on Sept. 1.
Both meetings will be held at 7 p.m. at the Marilla Center located at 799 E Brockway Ave.
Funding comes directly from the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in March. ARPA established the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund and provides $360 billion of one-time aid directly to states, counties and municipalities across the nation.
The package builds upon the preliminary CARES Act funding, which provided $2.2 trillion as a response to the economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a city press release, Morgantown has until Dec. 31, 2024, to obligate the funds and Dec. 31, 2026, to spend the funds.
And while the city is requesting input from community members, limitations on what the funds can be used for are outlined by the U.S. Treasury Department.
Funds are limited to providing assistance to households, small businesses, nonprofits and industries affected by the pandemic like tourism, travel and hospitality.
Other options include offering premium pay to essential workers and funding government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue caused by the pandemic.
ARPA funds can also be invested in the city’s water, sewer or broadband infrastructure. More information on ARPA fund restrictions can be found on the U.S. Treasury's webpage.
“What we are asking the public to contribute is what goals they would like to see accomplished,” Haws said in a press release.
“We want to be sure we are staying within the bounds laid out by the federal government for the use of funds, but that we are also focusing on programs and projects that are priorities for our residents and businesses.”