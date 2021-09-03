Over the next two years, Morgantown is set to receive over $11 million in federal COVID funding. In a survey last month, residents said that improving the city’s water and sewer infrastructure was their first choice for how to spend the money.

The money will come from the American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress earlier this year.

Andrew Stacy, Morgantown’s communication director, said the recent flooding throughout the city has influenced officials’ decision-making process.

“I’m sure timing played a factor in it being the top choice by far,” Stacy said. “Whenever infrastructure is mentioned, it’s most likely going to be something people are in favor of.”

“People generally know what you mean when you say water and sewer infrastructure, and most people are in favor of improving access to clean water, protection from flooding and improving sewer systems.”

540 city residents responded to the survey on how to spend the money and just under one-quarter of those residents said they lived in Suncrest. Stacy said this could be due to the level of flooding experienced in that neighborhood.

A meeting was held Wednesday to discuss the results of the city-wide survey. Residents suggested spending the money on public health and community investment, as well as water and sewer infrastructure.

Residents said Don Knotts pedestrian overpass, sections of Rail Trail and Arboretum and sidewalks on Dorsey Avenue and Grafton Road are in need of improved water and sewer infrastructure. A full list of community feedback from the meeting can be found here.

Patteson Drive, which has experienced an unprecedented amount of flooding this summer, was not one of the areas listed during the public meeting.

Stacy said city officials discussed the responses submitted by residents and determined recovery goals.

“For instance, under strong vibrant business one of the keywords that was prevalent in the comments was grants and loans,” he said. “After grouping them by recovery goal, we scored each project/program based on how quickly it can be implemented, how quickly the impact would be felt and if it was considered eligible for the ARPA funds.”

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, funds are limited to providing assistance to households, small businesses, nonprofits and city infrastructure.

More information on ARPA fund restrictions can be found on the U.S. Treasury's webpage.

City officials are currently developing a final plan to present to the City Council, including specific funding amounts and additional projects outlined in the meeting Wednesday.

Over the next two years, Morgantown is set to receive over $11 million in ARPA funding. At this time, the city has received two installments of over $5 million.

According to a city press release, Morgantown has until Dec. 31, 2026, to spend the funds.

“I also think that it’s a blessing that we have these funds available to assist with mitigating [flooding] in the future,” Stacy said.