After a series of board meetings and protests, the Monongalia County Board of Education has reaffirmed their decision to ban pride flags in classrooms in a 3-2 vote to stop discussing the issue.

The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia has responded.

The board’s decision stemmed from a policy established in 2020 that banned “distribution of political literature on school property.”

“The policy of the Board of Education is there’s no flags that are political or intended to influence on any of our walls, and I think the superintendent was accurate in his determination and the legal counsel’s determination that that was against our policy,” Ron Lytle, president of the Mon County BOE said in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum.

Many students, parents, faculty and community members met this initial decision with dissent, participating in a demonstration outside of a board meeting last month and voicing their concerns at the meetings.

Both Morgantown High School and University High School staged walk-outs where several students expressed that the pride flag provides a sense of security that has been stripped away.

“I saw a couple of my teachers with pride flags up, and they would talk about how they are supportive and that you can talk to them, and so then I had a safe space. But now with this whole decision, it makes it so that I’m unsure of who I can be myself around,” Lonnie Medley, vice president of the sexuality and gender acceptance (SAGA) club at MHS said in an interview.

Lytle said he thinks this feeling of unsafety stems from a much greater issue that should be dealt with without replacing the flags.

“If you put flags back up on the walls, would it be acceptable to continue as we were, which was absolutely failing these kids with them not feeling safe,” he said. “The fact that there was a flag there didn’t make them feel safe in the general population in the school system, and putting a flag back up and accepting that as a society would actually be a travesty.”

Since then, Lytle said he has invited students to reach out to him with their concerns about safety in schools and has scheduled meetings with local leaders to solve these issues.

However, some board members expressed concerns during their meeting last month of the legality of the decision, questioning whether it violated the first amendment or Title IX.

County superintendent Eddie Campbell assured the board of legal advice he sought out on the policy, claiming no rights had been violated with the removal of pride flags from classrooms.

Still, ACLU West Virginia sent a letter to the superintendent on Oct. 10, citing several supreme court decisions including Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, implying that the board had violated the constitutional rights of students by ordering the flags’ removal.

The letter reads, “The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that First Amendment protections extend to ‘teachers and students,’ neither of whom ‘shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.’”

The letter claims that public-school employees are free to speak on “matters of public concern,” according to several Supreme Court Decisions, which ACLU-WV said includes speech supporting groups who have been “historically and systematically excluded, abused, and neglected by those in power in schools.”

The letter also criticizes the vagueness of the use of the words “political” and “issues” when referring to banned literature.

According to Nicholas Ward, staff attorney for ACLU-WV, using vague language could violate the Due Process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment by creating a broad range of expression which the board could prevent without limitations.

“Saying the pride flag or a Black Lives Matter flag is political is something that we disagree with. It’s really the symbols are beacons to students who identify in those communities,” Ward said. “It sends a message that they’re protected, their identities matter and that they should be respected, so it’s really not a political issue.”

Ward said the idea that LGBTQ+ students will feel safer with anti-bullying initiatives alone is “oversimplifying” the issue.

“These symbols communicate to students who identify in those communities that their identity matters and that they are in a safe space already.”

Ward said ACLU-WV has received a report that at least one teacher has also been asked to take down a Black Lives Matter flag in addition to pride flags, as they both are said to fall under “political literature.”

A similar situation took place in Oregon last year when a school decided to sue their Board of Education over a Black Lives Matter and Pride flag ban. The court ruled that the school district was prohibited from enforcing their ban.

As of now, ACLU-WV has not received a formal response from the Mon County BOE for their letter, who has since decided to halt conversation on the issue. The group is not currently pursuing legal action.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.