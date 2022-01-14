A letter sent Wednesday by the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU-WV) calls on the city of Morgantown to stop destroying tent encampments inhabited by people who are homeless. The letter says that the practice has been going on for the last two months.
“This letter is…a request that the City immediately put a halt to the destruction of outdoor shelters, including tent encampments,” wrote Loree Stark, ACLU-WV legal director, in the letter addressed to Morgantown City Manager Kim Haws and City Attorney Ryan Simonton. Stark also makes “a request under the West Virginia Freedom of Information Act regarding policies, procedures, and the City’s recent actions taken with regard to people who are unhoused, reside in a tent encampment, or are otherwise housing insecure.”
The main concern from the ACLU-WV is the destruction of tent encampments that house unsheltered residents without providing an alternative shelter option or a warming center for those displaced.
The ACLU-WV also accused the city of violating the Center of Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines restricting the displacement of those in tent encampments during the pandemic. These rules were set in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in communities and largely populated areas.
“Closing encampments can lead people to disperse and result in increased crowding at other encampments or in shelters, which can increase the risk of spreading infectious disease, including COVID-19,” the CDC in guidance updated in November 2021.
The CDC also discouraged the displacement of homeless individuals as they may increase COVID-19 transmission into the community.
Stark then addressed the constitutionality of Morgantown’s alleged actions.
The ACLU-WV alleges that the city of Morgantown went against the 14th Amendment’s due process rights by not giving sufficient notice of the termination of the encampments.
Stark added that the city allegedly violated the Fourth Amendment, which protects against unreasonable search and seizure, and the Eighth Amendment, which protects against cruel and unusual punishment.
“The destruction of personal property also threatens protections provided by the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and article III, section 6 of the West Virginia Constitution against unreasonable searches and seizures,” Stark wrote.
The letter also requested documents and policies that deal with the tent encampments, as well as a statement from the city about their future plans regarding the displacement of former tent encampment residents.
“We request that as soon as possible the City make transparent—via social media, the City’s website, and by providing information directly to impacted people—a commitment to immediately stop the displacement of tent encampment residents and other housing insecure people,” Stark wrote.
The full letter can be found here.