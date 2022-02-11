Annex, a basement nightclub on Morgantown’s High Street popular with WVU students, has triumphantly returned after being closed for the past two years due to the pandemic.
“And just like that…we’re open,” the club wrote in a Twitter post on Thursday. The venue is notorious for its metal poles and cages around the dance floor.
And just like that… we’re open. pic.twitter.com/IDA4RHaRrX— Heaven’s VIP ANNEX (@AnnexWV) February 10, 2022
WVU student Chrissy Byers said that she’s ready to get back to Annex after waiting almost two years.
“It was like the staple of our freshman year and then it was closed, so it was kind of sad, Byers said about the reopening. “But now we're excited to go back and make new memories.”
Byers isn’t the only student excited and the venue is welcoming them back.
“For you seniors and junior(s) who have remained faithful….The rumors ARE true,” Annex said in a tweet earlier this week.
After the announcement, many students took to Twitter to express their excitement for the club’s reopening.
“This is the happiest I’ve been since I started graduate school,” wrote one Twitter user.
“My dreams are coming true,” wrote another.
Annex initially closed down on March 16, 2020, due to health and safety concerns expressed by its management, according to its Twitter. The COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency just three days earlier.
The Daily Athenaeum reached out to Annex via Twitter, and its management declined to comment on the reopening.
After it closed, it was unknown when the club would return as it was navigating local health and safety standards. Some wondered if it would ever return.
The club’s Twitter page remained active throughout the pandemic and responded to several health and safety articles regarding local regulations and public responses.
As WVU students returned to campus in fall 2020, Annex announced it would remain closed
“Dear Faithful, Management has decided to remain closed for the time being. We cannot keep you safe & provide the same ‘atmosphere’ that you have come to love here. We know you don’t wear condoms let alone masks…see you soon, maybe with a few upgrades,” Annex said in a tweet on Sept. 1, 2020.
Dear Faithful, Management has decided to remain closed for the time being. We cannot keep you safe & provide the same “atmosphere” that you have come to love here. We know you don’t wear condoms let alone masks... see you soon, maybe with a few upgrades 🤫😘💋🍀💯#allgasnobrakes— Heaven’s VIP ANNEX (@AnnexWV) September 2, 2020
Annex’s entrance is currently accessible through Almost Heaven Bar & Grill located at 374 High Street. Patrons are instructed to enter through the building’s main entrance and proceed through the patio to the club in the basement.
The club will be open Thursday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. with free cover.
According to its Twitter, Annex will be operating on a “21+ limited VIP capacity” until August.
“Everybody there was just there to dance and have a good time,” Byers said. “Where other places, some people were just wanting to stand around, but everyone in Annex was always just having so much fun. So we love to go there ‘cause we knew it was going to be a good night.”