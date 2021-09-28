The popular hot air balloon festival Balloons over Morgantown is back after a one-year pandemic hiatus.
The annual festival will be held on Oct. 8-10, organizers announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Flights are weather dependent and will take off from the Morgantown Municipal Airport at the following times:
- Friday, Oct. 8 at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 9 at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 10 at 8 a.m.
Due to the pandemic, organizers said there will not be a NightGlow event.
Ten balloons and pilots have been announced, with more on the way.
Visit the Balloons over Morgantown website for more information: balloonsovermorgantown.com