Christopher Scott Phillips, 37, was taken into custody by the Morgantown Police Department for his alleged role in an incident that shut down North Willey Street.
According to a press release issued by the Morgantown Police Department, authorities responded to a house at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a domestic dispute. The report alleged that the female party was being held at gunpoint by the male party.
The suspect’s wife had fled the residence by the time officers arrived at the scene.
The Morgantown Police Department Twitter had posted that Tuesday afternoon to avoid the vicinity of North Willey Street.
“Morgantown Police are responding to a report of a barricaded gunman in the vicinity of North Willey Street,” the post said. “Citizens are asked to stay clear of this area until further notice. Information will be updated as available.”
Charges for Phillips are currently pending.