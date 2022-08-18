Over the summer, Protect Morgantown has battled with firearms retailer Big Daddy Guns over the opening of the company’s new storefront downtown. The group of residents has continually expressed safety concerns with the location of the business.

Earlier this month, the gun company challenged Protect Morgantown to a fundraising campaign, as part of the Monongalia County Deputy Sheriff’s Association’s annual drive for students in need.

Whichever group earned the least amount of money would have needed to “cease their operation” in Morgantown, as part of Big Daddy’s Challenge. However, Protect Morgantown was quick to decline the offer.

Just days before it was expected to end, the Deputy Sheriff’s Association unexpectedly brought the fundraiser to a close, according to Big Daddy spokesperson Nicholas Lahera.

“At the request of the Monongalia County, WV Deputy Sheriff's Association, we ended our fundraiser earlier than expected,” Lahera said, in a press release. “They informed us that they decided to end their solicitation period early, but would still be pleased to accept the donation to help the program."

A day later, the Deputy Sheriff’s Association issued a statement clarifying Big Daddy didn’t receive an exclusive invitation to the fundraiser. All businesses in the county were asked to participate, not just Big Daddy.

“The Monongalia County Deputy Sheriff's Association does not approve of any fundraising competitions on our behalf,” Detective Sergeant Jonathan Friend of the Deputy Sheriff's Association said in an email. “While we appreciate the support of all businesses that participate in providing donations, we as an Association maintain a position of neutrality in controversial community matters.”

Jodi Hollingshead, leader of Protect Morgantown, was also unimpressed by the fundraiser.

“It was very transparently a media stunt and an effort to win the favor of the community, and I think it didn’t go quite the way they planned,” Hollingshead said. “So our plan was to just respond respectfully and decline, as it is an un-winnable challenge for us since we are a grassroots effort of three to five people going up against a company with multiple retail locations.”

At the close of the fundraiser, Big Daddy Guns raised a total of $3,000 which will fund 10 students in the upcoming school year.

“If they truly cared about the students, the underserved students in Monongalia County they would have just written a check and they would not continue their efforts to open a gun store downtown,” Hollingshead said.

Since the end of the fundraiser, not much has transpired between the two groups, according to Hollingshead.

Protect Morgantown is not alone in opposing the gun retailer. Throughout the summer, Big Daddy Guns has been the center of debate during city council meetings, leading a number of local residents, local lawmakers and company officials to speak out about the store opening downtown.

Most notably, opposers of the gun retailer brought attention to Big Daddy’s online presence and close proximity to local schools, including Morgantown High and WVU’s downtown campus.

Sherrie McKnight, co-owner of Big Daddy Guns, flew from Florida to Morgantown to address council members during a regular meeting in June.

Near the end of July, intended neighboring tenants, Starbucks, pulled out of their contract to open a store at The Deck due to the controversy around Big Daddy Guns following a conference call with Hollingshead.

In a letter addressed to “partners,” and provided to The Dominion Post, District Manager Lee Ann Mahute and Regional Director Dave Thomas confirmed that Starbucks would be pulling out of the development.

Starbucks said they decided not to move forward with their opening due to safety concerns from local residents.

Employees that were already hired for The Deck Starbucks location will be relocated to other Starbucks locations nearby, according to the letter.

In an interview with the Daily Athenaeum, Hollingshead said that it’s now up to Hardy World LLC to decide whether Big Daddy Guns will open. But the property owner has given no indication it will intervene.

Protect Morgantown will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Waterfront Marriott. Hollingshead said officials from Hardy have been invited to attend.