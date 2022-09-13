After months of controversy, Big Daddy Guns is not opening downtown, officials confirmed to The Daily Athenaeum on Monday.

Logan Williams, director of lease negotiations for Hardy World, said both Big Daddy Guns and the real estate firm decided to "terminate" their lease agreement "after numerous discussions."

"The parties wish each other the best in their future endeavors," Williams said.

Starbucks is now expected to open at The Deck property downtown sometime within the next few months, according to Williams.

Starbucks originally planned to terminate their lease due to ongoing controversy with the Florida-based gun store. In a letter addressed to business partners in July, the coffee shop’s district manager Lee Ann Mahute and regional director Dave Thomas said they would no longer move forward with the opening, as first reported by The Dominion Post.

Williams, in a statement to MetroNews, said that Starbucks never terminated its lease. Starbucks, alongside Big Daddy, was the only other tenant in a lease agreement with Hardy World at The Deck

“I’m so so proud of our community,” Jodi Hollingshead, organizer of Protect Morgantown, said. “Big Daddy Guns would have opened without a peep had we not organized as swiftly and effectively as we did.”

Members of the organization were most concerned with the gun store’s close proximity to Morgantown High School and WVU’s downtown campus.

Despite reaching out multiple times, Hollingshead said she never received a response from Hardy World regarding Protect Morgantown’s efforts and community concern over Big Daddy Guns’ potential presence downtown.

Big Daddy Guns never had any signage posted outside of their potential location at The Deck, and their move-in date had been delayed multiple times. Their business page was also removed from Google, which most recently displayed Sept. 24 as the retailer's grand opening.

Nicholas Lahera, public relations coordinator for Big Daddy, told The Daily Athenaeum that Big Daddy Guns will not be providing a public statement at this time. However, they will host a press conference Wednesday evening.

According to Hollingshead, Protect Morgantown is still working on their proposed zone code amendment which could limit the sale of firearms to certain areas in the city. The application is still under review with the Morgantown Planning Commission.

“I think we will take a step back. We won’t fully relax until we get that [zoning code] passed, but that would be months from now,” Hollingshead said. “I don’t know what’s next, but I can definitely see this community rallying behind other issues that need to be solved in Morgantown.”

Earlier this month, WVU’s Student Government Association sent out a survey to gauge student opinions on the opening of Big Daddy Guns downtown.

Olivia Dowler and Logan Riffey, legislative affairs liaisons, developed the survey, which was sent out through a newsletter and on social media.

“As a student government, it was decided that instead of taking one side over another, we decided to gauge what the students think,” Riffey said. “After all, we do represent the students of West Virginia University.”

More than 1,500 students responded to the survey, and 60% said they were “strongly opposed” to the gun store’s opening. Nearly 20% of the students who responded were “strongly supportive” of the business.

Following the announcement that Big Daddy Guns would not be opening, Riffey said SGA has no further plans for the survey results.